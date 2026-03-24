Bruins' James Hagens is saying all the right things before his professional debut

After leading the post- practice stretch with the Providence Bruins on Tuesday morning, top prospect James Hagens met with the media for the first time. There was certainly a wide array of questions coming from the press corps. at Amica Mutual Arena. Defensive zone systems, a younger sister’s hockey tournament, and a Bachelor’s degree on the horizon were all covered in the 10-minute scrum. It was a nice peek into the personality and foundation of who not only the player and person James Hagens is, but also the foundation of what makes up his demeanor and personality. I found it quite refreshing.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins faithful to be up in arms about the fact that the 19-year-old was not moving his gear into the NHL club’s dressing room after his Boston College Eagles were eliminated by the UCONN Huskies in the Hockey East semifinal last Friday night at TD Garden. It certainly was a divisive topic for the fanbase, some wanting Hagens to be placed directly in the B’s lineup for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Maple Leafs, and others citing the fact that the latest homegrown prospects like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy both started their journeys in Providence.

Ultimately, late Monday night, the Hagens camp and Bruins brass came to an agreement that Hagens would sign an amateur tryout with the AHL affiliate, thus not burning a year of his entry-level contract.

“Nothing is given; everything is earned.”

One may expect a 19-year-old to be a bit flustered after finishing their college hockey career on a Friday and waiting in limbo for the better part of three days to figure out where they are going to finish the season. However, James Hagens seemed anything but that after making the 55-minute drive from Chestnut Hill to Providence, RI. He met the media with a smile and answered every question that was thrown his way.

One of the first that was posed to him was something along the lines of, “Is there something energizing about having to prove yourself again?” Hagens responded with, “I love it… there’s a saying ‘nothing is given, everything is earned’… trying to show everything I have worked for”. This was striking for me. To put this into a bit of context, entering his draft year, James Hagens was slated to be the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. As the year went on, with the emergence of other prospects and maybe not putting up as many points at BC as some thought he would, he fell to the Bruins at the number 7 spot in the draft.

This is the type of prospect who would have every excuse to point the finger and blame circumstances around him as to why he is in this position, Hagens has not chosen to go this route. Adversely, he has made the decision to meet it all head on. He used phrases like, “just wanting an opportunity” and “it’s a great chance to showcase my game” about starting in Providence. This is refreshing to hear from Hagens, you can sense how thankful he is to be in this position and how excited he is to be able to prove himself once again at another high level of hockey.

Another interesting piece of Hagens’ meeting with the media was the fact that fellow Long Islander and current Boston Bruins defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, sent him a text following the announcement. As previously mentioned, McAvoy had a similar road to Hagens, coming from Hockey East (Boston University), initially Providence, then ultimately moving on to the big club. I am sure if there is anything pressing that Hagens may need some advice on, McAvoy would not hesitate to lend an ear. Although I am sure that the Boston blueliner has his head and hands full right now with the B’s in the middle of a heated Eastern Conference playoff race.

Hagens will get his first professional action on Wednesday Night against the Springfield Thunderbirds. After hearing him speak today, my mind is at ease knowing that Hagens will give his all to whatever arm of the Boston Bruins organization needs him. Whether that be on the first line in the AHL or the third line left wing in the NHL. He has an amazingly bright future and his time on Causeway Street will come. Sooner rather than later.