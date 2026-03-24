Boston Bruins need to ride Jeremy Swayman the rest of the season

As much as it does not sound like a good idea, the best way for the Boston Bruins to make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is to ride on Jeremy Swayman.

After the team's big win against the Detroit Red Wings on March 21, Marco Sturm spoke on Swayman's play, “That was the best I’ve seen (Swayman) play since I’ve been around...He was unbelievable -- he won the game for us.” In a game where the Red Wings were expected to score five goals, Swayman only allowed two goals on 14 high-danger chances. It was probably also one of the best road games the Bruins played all year.

There are just 12 games left in the regular season. Eight of which are back-to-back games. Which means Swayman should be starting eight of the last 12 games.

Riding Swayman is the best course of action

Obviously, there are other factors to winning games and getting into the playoffs, but goaltending is the biggest. Don't get me wrong, Joonas Korpisalo has had a decent year. He currently sits at an 11-9- 4 record, in the 24 games he started with a 3.30 goals against average, and a .891 save percentage. He has one fewer loss than he did last season in the same number of starts. Sure, could he start playing some of the best goaltending of his life, yes, but it does not seem likely.

Swayman is sitting at a career high 28 wins, with a record of 28-14-4, with a 2.71 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. It is truly a bounce-back season for Swayman, who lost the season last with a 22-29-7 record. He started 58 games last season and is sitting at 46 starts this season, so there should be no fatigue, especially since Sturm had been pretty good about going back and forth between the two, but it is crunch time now, and Korpisalo is not as consistent as Swayman.

Korpisalo has let up four or more goals in his last four out of five starts. Swayman has not let up four goals since the loss to the San Jose Sharks on March 12, then two, three, one, and two in the last four starts respectively.

The Bruins have one of the hardest schedules left in the league. They face the Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Columbus Blue Jackets, all on the road.

Swayman may only play eight games, but he should play close to 12 if not all 14 games, as he has been the most consistent goaltender the Bruins have had all season.