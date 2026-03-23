Bruins on path to playoffs, and the odds know it

The Boston Bruins are sitting in a good spot to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. Their 4-2 win on Saturday opened a two-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings, giving Boston some much-needed daylight between themselves and teams still vying for a playoff berth.

That situation has translated into favorable odds for a playoff return. According to the latest numbers at MoneyPuck, the Bruins have a 74.9% chance of making it to the postseason. That’s a three-in-four chance of making it to the 2026 NHL playoffs.

It’s worth pointing out that the Bruins aren’t a lock to make it, as several teams have decent mathematical chances to make the postseason.

That said, the Bruins are much better off than the Red Wings. Detroit has a 58.8% chance of making it. That’s just a little bit better than 50/50.

The next couple of games will be crucial in helping the Bruins secure a playoff spot. Boston will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, then the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Winning all three games would go a long way towards securing Boston’s foothold on a playoff berth.

Bruins could still claim one of top-3 seeds in Atlantic Division

The Bruins are currently tied with the Montreal Canadiens with 86 points. The Canadiens are technically third in the Atlantic Division, dropping the Bruins to the first wild card slot.

But that’s something that could change. There’s still very much a chance for the Bruins to leapfrog the Canadiens and claim the third seed in the Atlantic Division. That situation would potentially set up a clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

It’s an interesting possibility. The Canadiens are a pedestrian 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. So, there’s a good possibility for the Bruins to ensure getting out of the wild card spot.

Of course, landing the first wild card spot would set up a first-round meeting with the second seed in the Eastern Conference. That team is the Sabres at this point. But it could also mean the Carolina Hurricanes.

Regardless, the first-round path for the Bruins isn’t exactly easy. But at least making it back to the postseason will be a major step in the right direction this season. MoneyPuck gives the Bruins a 32.8% chance of making the second round. Those odds are on par with other teams like the Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. While it isn’t a virtually guaranteed pass like the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars, the odds are still favorable for the Bruins.

The final games down the stretch will help fans get a sense of how well the club could fare in the coming opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.