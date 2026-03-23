Boston Bruins News: Coach thrown under the bus, prospects rolling, Nikita Zadorov

If you didn't watch the Boston Bruins 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on the road on Saturday night, you might be completely shocked as to who scored the game-winning goal. Your first guess probably would have been David Pastrnak or Morgan Geekie. Those would have been good guesses. You also could have considered maybe Fraser Minten or Elias Lindholm. Maybe Pavel Zacha or Viktor Arvidsson? No.

If you were told it was a defenseman, maybe Charlie McAvoy or Hampus Lindholm's name would have rolled off your tongue first. Maybe even Mason Lohrei. Again, no. Nikita Zadorov? Yes, but even though it was just his second goal of the season when he broke a 2-2 tie by beating John Gibson and using the Detroit defenseman as a screen, he spoke like a true goal-scorer after the game.

“I thought the defenseman had a bad gap, so I was trying to use him to hide my shot,” said Zadorov. “I’ve been shooting high glove save all season and nothing is going in, so I tried high blocker.”

If you know Zadorov and have listened to him talk this year, that's a hilarious quote. He's not going to be mistaken for Connor McDavid anytime soon.

Connor McDavid throws coach under the bus

Speaking of McDavid, what a quote he had on Saturday night after the Edmonton Oilers lost at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-2. After the loss at home, McDavid spoke about Tampa Bay's system under Jon Cooper, then proceeded to throw his own coach, Kris Knoblauch, under the bus.

“They got a great system,'' said McDavid. "They’re perfectly coached. They all know what they’re doing all over the ice. It’s impressive. They are a great team. “They’re extremely well coached they’re extremely well organized. They’re very very rehearsed in everything that they do. It’s very impressive and when you do break them down, they got a heck of a goalie to backstop them.''

After that quote, he was asked by Ryan Rishaug of of TSN if the Oilers can get that placed in their system. Look out below.

“That’s a coaching question you can ask Knobber that question,'' said McDavid. "Obviously, we’ve been playing together a long time, and we feel like we’re somewhat rehearsed and organized, but not to their level.”

After two straight losses in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers the last two seasons, things appear to be reaching a boiling point in Edmonton.

Providence Bruins complete weekend sweep

The Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) swept the Utica Comets over the weekend, scoring nine goals in the two games.

Joey Abate scored two on Friday night in the 4-3 P-Bruins win, while Victor Soderstrom and Alexia Gendron also scored. In Saturday night's 5-2 win, Riley Tufte had two goals, while Riley Duran, Jake Schmaltz, and Georgii Merkulov each tallied a goal.