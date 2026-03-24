Bruins fans need to settle down with the James Hagens ATO discourse

James Hagens NHL career isn't over because he signed an Amateur Tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins before signing his entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins. That point shouldn't have to be said to start an article about the Bruins' top prospect, but if you follow the discourse on social media, you would think that his career is over before it has even begun.

Heading to Providence at the end of his college career and playing a few games on the wing with Patrick Brown and Matej Blumel will be fine for Hagens. While fans would've liked to see him debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, and I wouldn't have even argued it if he did, I'm not going to say it's some organizational crisis that they are starting him in the AHL.

People point to the Bruins' issues developing players in the AHL, but at a certain point, half of that falls on the players. Just because Fabian Lysell failed to carve out an NHL career, it doesn't mean Hagens won't be playing full-time in a Boston sweater by the beginning of the 2026-27 season. If Hagens is good enough, the Bruins are going to call him up, and it might even come before this season is over.

Historical comparables for Bruins' James Hagens decision

Before fans continue to rake the Bruins' front office over the coals for this decision, I urge them to think about this possible scenario:

What would've happened if Hagens signed his entry-level deal, joined the Bruins for the final 12 games, and tallied one point? Over that span, the Bruins fell out of the playoffs, and all offseason, we'd have to listen to the narrative about how Hagens is a bust. If you're reading this and thinking that isn't true, just look at Hagens' Boston College teammate Ryan Leonard in Washington last season.

The Capitals' top prospect joined the organization for the final nine games at the end of the 2024-25 season and tallied just one point. They made the playoffs, but he had just one point in eight postseason games. By the time the Capitals were getting eliminated in the second round, people on social media were blaming the prospect whose NHL career had been going on for just a month.

Let Hagens get some time in the AHL and see what this roster can do. If Boston starts to falter, maybe the front office brings him up then for the final six or seven games. If they don't, there really is no need to burn a year of Hagens' deal just to force him into the lineup.

If fans still aren't convinced, maybe think back to the last decade of Bruins hockey? Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak both started their careers in Providence, and McAvoy's entry into pro hockey followed this exact same scenario as Hagens. The last I checked, I think they are the Bruins' best players and two of the league's best at their position? I think Hagens will be just fine if he has to ride the buses for a few weeks.