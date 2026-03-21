The Boston Bruins could get a similar boost from James Hagens joining the club as another Eastern Conference rival.

The Washington Capitals had justifiable buzz earlier this week when Cole Hutson, younger sibling of Montreal Canadiens Calder Trophy winner Lane, hit the ice.

Hutson made an immediate impact with the Caps, scoring his first NHL goal in his first game. While it was an empty-netter, the Capitals’ players were adamant about the 19-year-old getting his first NHL tally.

Beyond that, Hutson has sparked renewed optimism in DC. His strong play right off the bat has fans excited about what he could do throughout a full season.

That’s the impact that James Hagens could have for Boston. The Bruins are in a fight for their playoff spot, and getting this sort of boost is just what they need.

But getting Hagens in the lineup goes beyond getting fresh legs and an injection of youth. It’s about renewing optimism and hope in the club. All too often, teams that go through rebuilds/retools can see their fans’ enthusiasm sag.

That was the case last year. This season, optimism is back as the Bruins are squarely in the playoff fight. While the jury is still out on how well they’ll fare in the first round, that’s kind of beside the point.

The key here is that getting Hagens in the lineup is about setting the tone for what looks to be a promising future in Boston.

Hagens deserves look in top six

One of the questions surrounding Hagens’ arrival with the Bruins is the spot he could occupy in the lineup.

The short answer is that the worst thing the Bruins could do is bury him in the bottom six. There’s no point in bringing him on so he can play 10 minutes a night in a grinder role.

That’s why the Bruins have to get Hagens into their top six. A spot on the wing on the second line could be a fantastic place to start. For instance, playing with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt wouldn’t be a bad place to start Hagens’ NHL journey.

It’s also worth pointing out that ice time will be crucial, as well. While it’s unrealistic to see him play 25 minutes a night, somewhere between 15 and 18 minutes per game wouldn’t be a bad idea.

The main focus is to get Hagens some real-life experience. If he thrives much like Hutson has, well, all the better.

But if he doesn’t quite live up to expectations, it won’t matter. He’s still a teenager and has plenty of room to grow. The most important thing is for Bruins and Hagens to see what they’ve got.

Hagens and the organization can take it from there.