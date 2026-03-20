Pavel Zacha was playing well for the Boston Bruins before the Olympic break, which made the injury that kept him out of Czechia's lineup all the more disappointing for the forward. His presence left a big hole in his country's depth, and one has to wonder if he would've been the missing piece to get them over the Canada hump in the quarter-final and potentially win a medal.

Nevertheless, Zacha was kept off the roster because of the injury. It was the ultimate disappointment for someone who waited to play in the Olympics for his entire career, but it offered him three weeks to recover from the injury and recharge for the Bruins' stretch run. For Bruins fans, it was the best-case scenario, as there's an argument that without their second-line center, Boston might be on the outside looking in of the playoffs.

Zacha on his stretch of good play since the Olympics (which he missed due to injury):



"Missing the Olympics was something that was not the best mentally for me, but I was thinking the whole break, 'how can I kind of come back and be a difference maker?' Just focusing on the… pic.twitter.com/qA9MrX7yn3 — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) March 20, 2026

The quiet Zacha doesn't seem like someone who gets fired up on self-motivation. He is usually pretty even-keeled, sometimes to his detriment, it seems, but something clicked in him over the Olympic break that Bruins fans hope he can continue for the rest of this season and the rest of his Bruins career. He has been a play-driver for one of the best second lines in the league, and is making Marco Sturm look like a genius for putting the trio together.

It hasn't just been a hot stretch for Zacha, even though his goal-scoring is taking center stage over the past 12 games. A 12-game sample size would be just a hot stretch, but his 25 points in his last 25 games are trending towards more of a long-term fix for the team's second line. In a season where all three members of the trio were in trade rumors, it's hard to see the front office not bring them all back next season and attempt to recreate the magic.

The Mittelstadt-Zacha-Arvidsson line is now +19 at 5-on-5. Best goal differential for a Bruins line since Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak in 2022-23 (+20).



Last time a Bruins line had a season better than +20 was 2013-14. Lucic-Krejci-Iginla was +25 and Marchand-Bergergon-Smith was +22. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) March 20, 2026

It has been a long time since the Bruins have had a line playing as well at five-on-five as the Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson, Zacha line. In a shocking twist that no one could've predicted to begin the season, those three players, specifically Zacha, could be the X-Factor of whether the Bruins make the playoffs.