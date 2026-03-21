James Hagens watch is officially on for the Boston Bruins after BC season ends

After beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Thursday night at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins were off on Friday. In fact, they boarded a plane on Friday and flew out to Detroit for Saturday night's showdown with the Red Wings in a game with massive playoff implications.

While Marco Sturm and his team were in the Motor City on Friday night, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was back at the TD Garden watching the Hockey East semifinals. There was a lot of interest in the second semifinal. That's because a half dozen Boston prospects were playing for Boston College against UConn after Merrimack beat UMass, 2-0, in the first semifinal. It was the second straight Friday night Sweeney was taking in a BC game in person after attending last weekend's quarterfinal round game at Conte Forum, a 5-0 Eagles victory.

Sweeney was there doing what Bruins fans were doing at home, watching James Hagens closely. A loss to the Huskies and the Eagles' season was over, with no chance of making the NCAA Tournament next weekend. UConn was in the same boat. However, a loss also meant that we are that much closer to Hagens leaving the Heights and signing his entry-level deal with the Bruins.

James Hagens watch is officially on for the Boston Bruins

After a scoreless first period, both teams tallied in the second period, with Boston 2024 first-round draft pick Dean Letourneau tallying both goals on the power play. The Huskies answered both times to tie the game, setting the stage for a thrilling finish in the third period.

UConn dominated the first half of the period, and it paid off when Mike Martagh broke the tie with just under eight minutes left. However, BC answered when Ryan Conmey ripped a slap shot home to tie the game a couple of minutes later. In overtime, the Huskies scored 1:18 into the extra session when a shot to the net deflected off an Eagles defenseman for a 4-3 win.

Now all eyes turn to Hagens, who finished with two assists in the game, and see when he signs his entry-level deal, something that David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period hinted at earlier this week.