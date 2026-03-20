NHL insider confirmed what fans suspected all along about Bruins' top prospect

After beating the Winnipeg Jets, 6-1, at the TD Garden on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins are completely off on Friday ahead of a huge showdown on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings on the road.

Boston might be off on Friday, but the TD Garden will still be busy. The Hockey East semifinals will kick off at 4 p.m when Merrimack plays UMass, before Boston College, after beating Maine last week in the quarterfinals, and UConn plays in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Bruins fans will be very interested in the result of the nightcap.

The Eagles have a slew of Bruins prospects on their roster, but there is one of significant interest to Black and Gold fans, James Hagens. The sophomore was recently named one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, but he has BC in the semifinals. If they are going to get into the NCAA Tournament next week, they are going to need to win the tournament this weekend. If not, the James Hgaens watch officially begins.

NHL insider's take on James Hagens is not surprising, but music to Bruins' fans ears

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said on Thursday that after BC's season ends, whenever that is, all signs are pointing to Boston's seventh overall pick in last June's draft forgoing the remainder of his college eligibility and joining the Black and Gold.

"Right now, there’s an offer on the table from the Bruins for his ELC contract. But right now, Hagens’ focus is helping Boston College and competing in Hockey East to go after a championship. So that’s where the focus is right now, and the Bruins understand that, and that’s what they want. They want him to focus on that right now,'' Pagnotta said.

"But once the season wraps, then he’ll have a decision to make. He was named a Hobey Baker finalist yesterday, had a good season, led Hockey East in points. He had about 82 points in 70 games over his last 2 seasons. Now he’s just pushing in the playoffs and in the tournament and trying to help his team win a championship.''

And if they don't win the Hockey East Tournament? Then, according to Pagnotta, it is very likely he'll join Marco Sturm's lineup and sign. That is something Bruins fans are looking forward to.

"So that’s where the focus is,'' Pagnotta continued. "But all indications are, and talking to some people close to the Bruins and in the Bruins organization, they expect Hagens to join the club, but the ball’s in his court. He won’t make that determination until after his season wraps up. But every indication right now is that he’ll be joining the Bruins later on this season once he’s done at Boston.''

Let the James Hagens watch continue on Friday night.