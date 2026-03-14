Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney creates speculation with his Friday night plans

Now that the 2025-26 NHL trade deadline has passed, it's on to the push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Boston Bruins. It was a quiet deadline for general manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins last week, something that, in the overall big picture, wasn't really a big surprise.

Sweeney is giving the current roster, which is overachieving this year in the first year of retool, a chance to complete the march to the playoffs without adding or subtracting. However, despite the trade deadline passing, there is a chance that Sweeney could add to Marco Sturm's lineup before too long. On Friday night, according to Robert Chalmers of Elite Prospects, there was a Bruins contingent in Chestnut Hill taking in the Boston College/Maine Hockey East quarterfinal round game at Conte Forum.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney makes an apperance at BC game

According to Chalmers, joining Sweeney were Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel, his assistant Trent Whitfield, P-Bruins GM Evan Gold, as well as others. So, what could they be doing there? Well, it doesn't hurt to have a slew of Bruins draft picks playing for the Eagles, but if BC loses, their season ends. Then the James Hagens watch begins.

That's right, Hagens, last June's first-round draft pick at No. 7, could sign his first contract with the Bruins. If he does, he'll likely begin with the P-Bruins for a couple of games before making it to Boston. Or he could just go right to Boston. BC has some other Black and Gold picks, including senior Andre Gasseau, who would sign and head to the P-Bruins.

Now, there is no telling what Sweeney is there for. He is as unpredictable a GM as there is; however, the signs can't be ignored. A Boston College loss is something that the Bruins should watch for; however, Hagens tallied a first-period goal, and BC took an early 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.