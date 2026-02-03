Bruins prospects ignite the Beanpot Semifinal for Boston College

The Beanpot is always a special time for the Boston hockey scene. The mini four-team tournament pits the city's four NCAA Division I hockey teams against each other, with the four teams playing in two semi finals on the first Monday in February, with the winners battling for the Beanpot Championship the following Monday.

It was even more special this year, as the Boston Bruins had prospects playing on three of the four teams. However, the Boston College Eagles are the top team in that regard, with six drafted Bruins currently on their roster, notably the last two first-round picks, James Hagens and Dean Letourneau.

The games being at TD Garden made this year interesting, as there's a distinct possibility that Hagens will be playing in the arena again in a black-and-gold jersey. The Beanpot offered an opportunity for Hagens to make his presence known in his future home for the first time since last year's draft, and the Bruins' top prospect was ready for the moment.

Hagens gave the Eagles an early 3-0 lead with two goals in the first period. The 2025 first-round pick's performance would've been enough for Bruins fans, but as we've seen all year, Letourneau wasn't going to play in this game without making his presence known.

It was the perfect Boston moment on the Eagles' powerplay goal in the second period. Andre Gasseau won the faceoff to gain possession before Hagens received a one-timer from the point, with Letourneau's massive frame tipping home the goal for a 4-1 lead.

Bruins prospects connect for a PPG.



Gasseau wins the draw, Hagens takes the shot, Letourneau tips it netfront. pic.twitter.com/v407Xd3sny — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) February 2, 2026

Another draft pick from last year, Will Moore, added an assist in the third period. Gasseau had both assists on Hagens' goals in the first, and Letourneau assisted on Boston College's first goal of the game. In the 4-1 win for Boston College over Harvard, the Bruins' prospects combined for three goals and five assists.

The NCAA is a long way from all these players contributing at TD Garden in black and gold. However, in a season with plenty of optimism to go around for Boston's prospect pool, the Beanpot semi-final added another layer.