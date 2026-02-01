Several Bruins prospects gearing up for Boston bragging rights in Beanpot Tournament

The first Monday in February means one thing and one thing only in the City of Boston: it's time for the annual Beanpot Tournament.

The four Division 1 schools in the City of Boston, Harvard, Northeastern, Boston University, and Boston College, play for bragging rights. This year, it will have a major Bruins prospect feel to the tournament with eight Boston prospects playing two games at the TD Garden for the right to capture the Beanpot.

Eight Bruins prospects battling for Beanpot

When the puck is dropped at the TD Garden late Monday at 5 p.m., it'll be the 73rd annual Beanpot. This is a week of hockey that the schools look forward to for bragging rights for a whole season around the city, and eight Bruins prospects will be in this year's tournament. Boston University has won 32 titles, Boston College 20, Harvard 11, and Northeastern nine. BU is the defending champion, while BC has the longest drought of the four schools, last winning in 2016. Ten years is a long time between titles for the Eagles.

This year's schedule opens with Boston College and Harvard meeting at 5 p.m., followed by Boston University and Harvard in the nightcap. The Third-Place Game will be held on Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m., and the Championship Game will follow at 7:30 p.m.

As far as the Black and Gold go, they have six prospects playing for Boston College. Oskar Jellvik (fifth-round 2021), Andre Gasseau (seventh-round 2021), Dean Letourneau (first-round 2024), James Hagens (first-round 2025), William Moore (second-round 2025), and Kristian Kostadinski (seventh-round 2023). In last Friday night's 4-1 win over Boston University, the Eagles got goals from Letourneau, Hagens, and Gasseau.

Northeastern will be the lone school without a Boston prospect on its roster, as Boston University has 2024 fifth-round pick Jonathan Morello on its roster, while Harvard has 2020 fifth-round pick Mason Langenbrunner on its roster. Buckle up, this is a fun two nights of hockey on Causeway Street.