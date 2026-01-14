Boston Bruins fast-rising prospect surges into Top 5 of NHL top prospects ranking

When the Boston Bruins landed the seventh pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, little did general manager Don Sweeney and the Boston scouts know what was going to happen when it came time for the draft.

Despite picking seventh, the Black and Gold, who haven't had many first-round picks in recent years, had the one player who many saw as the top overall pick fall to them at No. 7. When it was time to make the pick, Sweeney wasted little time in selecting the Boston College forward.

Hagens recently played well for Team USA at the World Junior Championship and is back to continue his season at BC. Logan Horn of The Hockey Writers recently ranked the Top 100 prospects, and Hagens soared into his Top 5, coming in at No. 3.

Bruins top prospect soars in latest prospect rankings

Horn is someone who has been ranking prospects for years and is tuned in to what's going on. Here is what he wrote about Hagens.

"James Hagens is a dynamic skater with a ton of skill, giving him a tool kit that brings to mind recent NTDP stars like Jack Hughes, Logan Cooley, and Will Smith. His edgework is phenomenal, which makes his movements in open ice extremely difficult to anticipate. Hagens uses his edges, as well as subtle fakes, to make defenders miss and burst into space with possession,'' Horn wrote.

What excites Bruins fans about Hagens and the future in Boston donning the Spoked-B is his ability to be not only a goal-scorer, but he's an even better playmaker.

"Hagens is an excellent playmaker, drawing eyes and bodies to himself before placing a perfect pass on a teammate’s blade. I think he’s also more physical than he gets credit for, working hard in puck battles and not backing down in scrums after the whistle. Being 5-foot-10 certainly didn’t help Hagens’ draft stock with NHL teams, but I think he’s a skilled enough player who skates so well that it won’t be a hindrance to him when he goes pro,'' Horn added.

It remains to be seen when Hagens makes it to Boston, but it would not be surprising if he signs after the Boston College season ends in March, as Ryan Leonard did with the Washington Capitals last year. Fans are itching for Hagens to center David Pastrnak sooner rather than later in the NHL. It should not be too far away over the next year or so.