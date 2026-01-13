Scout's mixed reactions to Bruins prospects in World Junior recap

Team USA will look back on the 2026 World Junior Championships in Minnesota as a disappointment. They entered the tournament with back-to-back championships, and failed to earn the opportunity to play for a medal after losing in the quarter-finals. One bright spot for the team was Boston Bruins prospect Will Zellers, while some of the top players, like James Hagens and Cole Eiserman, drew ire for their performances.

Hagens had decent production in the tournament, scoring seven points in five games, but most expected a bit more offensive domination. Failing to out-produce Zellers is good for the Bruins on one hand, considering their steal in the Charlie Coyle trade, but on the other, you'd expect your seventh-overall pick to lead his team in scoring. It's a bit of a double-edged sword for Don Sweeney and the front office.

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler is one of the most plugged-in public scouts in hockey. His primary role at The Athletic is following all the game's top prospects, both drafted and undrafted, and there shouldn't be too many people you trust with their takes on the rising stars. He uploaded his notebook on over 100 players during his time in Minnesota and had mixed reactions to Zellers and Hagens.

Scott Wheeler's mixed reactions to Bruins prospects

On Zellers: "Zellers was a bright spot for Team USA after initially being left off their camp roster. He led them in goals (five), points (eight), plus-minus (+6), and shots (17) in their five games and scored the game-winner in all three of their wins. Knack for putting himself in good spots. Willing to go into the mud around the net. Pinpoint accurate shot. Played with confidence. Played as well as could be asked of him. Good prospect."

Wheeler's take on Zellers is a great sign, given the way the Bruins are trying to play. While the five goals were nice, it was his forecheck in the quarter-final game that led to a tying goal late that really caught my attention. Many saw Zellers as a one-trick pony with his shot, but the growth he has shown over the past year into an all-around player is massive for the organization.

On Hagens: "Hagens was good; he led their forwards in time on ice for the second straight year, finished second on the team in scoring (seven in five games) and shots (16), etc. But they needed him to dominate. If they were going to succeed, he was going to have to make the tournament all-star team. And he just never quite rose to that level."

Hagens wouldn't be the first player to struggle at the World Juniors and have a great NHL career. Albeit in his draft year, Nathan MacKinnon had just one assist in six career WJC games and is now fighting for the top player in the world moniker. The WJC is a good measuring stick, but it shouldn't be the end-all and be-all.

The same goes for Zellers. Just because he had a good tournament doesn't mean he'll be a star for the Bruins. There is still plenty of work to do, and another year at the University of North Dakota is likely. As for Hagens, the true test is likely coming for him at season's end when he gets the opportunity to put on a Bruins jersey for the last couple of games of the season.