Bruins' prospects prove their worth for Team USA on a bad night for the NHL club

The Boston Bruins had a tough night against the Ottawa Senators, but fans were able to watch some of their prospects tear up the ice for Team USA in their pre-World Junior tournament tune-up against Team Germany. It's starting to look like the Bruins' rebuild isn't over as quickly as fans thought, but there is some solace in the fact that a couple of last year's young additions are looking like they'll be playing meaningful hockey over the next couple of weeks.

Everyone already knew that James Hagens was going to be a massive piece at this year's tournament. Team USA is looking for its third consecutive gold medal at the competition, and Hagens was one of the team's top forwards when they won last holiday season. This year, he should be one of the tournament's best.

One player who is a bit more of a question is Will Zellers. He wasn't included in the first pre-tournament roster, but played his way into a chance after a stellar start to his freshman season at the University of North Dakota. In Sunday night's tune-up game against Germany, Zellers might've earned himself a spot in the lineup.

Bruins' prospects prove their worth for Team USA

Zellers started the night as the fourth-line left wing. It was going to be an uphill battle for him to make the team after being one of the last additions, and his place in the lineup proved that on Sunday night. However, with two goals and an assist on the team's eight goals, Zellers should get more of an opportunity and might even get a look on a more prominent line.

Ryker Lee pulling out ALL the moves before finding Will Zellers to make it 3-0 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xDAFcunZmh — Game Notes (@GameNotesBud) December 21, 2025

Now Will Zellers scores his second of the night to make it 7-0 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x3zZU1iOWp — Game Notes (@GameNotesBud) December 22, 2025

The reason Zellers received the chance to make the team was because of his goal-scoring prowess. My argument that he should've been on the first preliminary roster was that these tournaments often get tight, and it's never a bad thing to have a couple of depth forwards who can put the puck in the net. With both his goals on Sunday, Zellers showed that his elite shot will allow him to score on any of the goaltenders in the tournament.

Zellers wasn't the only Bruins prospect to impress in the game. Hagens was also an offensive driver, tallying two assists in a game where he really had to go through the motions and get some reps before the real tournament starts.

James Hagens made an excellent pass to Will Horcoff.



USA leads 1-0 late in the first period. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Ib60PGarxa — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) December 21, 2025

The play of both players brings some positives for Bruins fans, even though it was just a pre-tournament game. Zellers was able to elevate his game to prove to the staff that he is worthy of a spot on the roster, while Hagens proved again that he is a gamer by showing up and producing in a meaningless matchup.

It might've been a rough night to watch the NHL team, but the prospects are still giving fans plenty of hope.