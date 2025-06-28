Boston Bruins strike draft gold with James Hagens falling to seventh pick

The Boston Bruins were in a position where they were not used on Friday night. The Black and Gold held the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft after landing there in the NHL Draft Lottery following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season. General manager Don Sweeney used the pick to select Boston College center James Hagens.

There was always the option that the Bruins could have moved the pick in a deal to bring in an established NHL player to help next season. Trading draft capital during Sweeney's tenure as GM in Boston is something that has been common, but this year, he worked hard with the scouting staff to target some players with the seventh pick. Hagens fell to the Bruins after the Nashville Predators went somewhat off the board by taking Brady Martin fifth.

Bruins solidfy prospect pool with by drafting James Hagens

Hagens is someone who a number of teams liked, and there were rumors that the New York Islanders were going to try and move up into the top six after picking Michael Schaefer first overall to get him, but they were not able to make a move in time.

Hagens averaged a point a game at Boston College this past season with 11 goals and 26 assists. He is the third-ranked North American Skater according to the NHL Central Scouting Ranking. What he does for next season remains to be seen, but he is a player who makes everyone around him better. This is a huge win right now for Sweeney and the Bruins.