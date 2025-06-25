Bruins' sights are set on a possible James Hagens fall at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

If you've been following the Boston Bruins, you know that Don Sweeney loves adding prospects from the college hockey ranks, specifically Hockey East. The Bruins had 13 players from their system playing in the NCAA last season, with five of those playing in Massachusetts. Sweeney likes his college hockey players, and he also enjoys keeping a close eye on the locals.

Sweeney and the scouts likely saw plenty of James Hagens last season, as he played with three of the Bruins' prospects at Boston College. He was a teammate of Andre Gasseau, Oskar Jellvik, and Dean Letourneau. The season started with the Bruins assuming they would have no chance to draft Hagens, but as the season went south, the chances increased.

Their chances of acquiring the American star dropped again when the New York Islanders won the draft lottery and the Bruins dropped to seventh overall. Hagens seemed like a lock to go in the top five, and his hometown team winning the draft lottery had many wondering whether they'd skip Matthew Schaefer and take the native of Hauppauge, New York.

It seems like the Islanders have an interest in taking Hagens, but not at the expense of losing Matthew Schaefer. There have been rumors that the Bruins and Islanders are talking trade, and some of those talks could revolve around the seventh overall pick. While it might be short-sighted to trade the chance at a top prospect, new Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche could make an offer they can't refuse.

The Bruins might be better off holding on to the pick and hoping that Hagens falls to the seventh pick. It's starting to look more and more likely, especially considering the recent rumors about Jake O'Brien and Brady Martin's stocks rising, while the San Jose Sharks could shockingly take Anton Frondell at No. 2.

The Bruins could be gifted the high upside offensive talent they need at No. 7. The worry for Bruins fans should be that Sweeney makes a deal that moves them out of that draft spot before they get the chance.