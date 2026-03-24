Bruins announce long awaited James Hagens news that will surprise some fans

When the Boston College hockey team was eliminated from the Hockey East Tournament in the semifinals on Friday with a 4-3 loss to UConn, the James Hagens watch began for the Boston Bruins. Their 2025 first-round pick, No. 7 overall, was expected to sign with the Black and Gold and begin his professional career.

As time went on, day after day following the Eagles' elimination at the hands of the Huskies at the TD Garden, fans were waiting for word on what would happen with Boston's top prospect. Monday came and went without word during the day, but at night, a Bruins news dump had the answers fans were looking for.

Bruins sign James Hagens to ATO

Late Monday night, it was announced by the Bruins that Hagens will sign an American Hockey League (AHL) amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and report to the Providence Bruins. It isn't surprising that Boston went this route.

“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” said general manager Don Sweeney. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."

So why an ATO without inking his entry-level deal? Since we are past the NHL trade deadline earlier this month, Hagens is not allowed to sign his entry-level contract and be loaned to the P-Bruins. This opens the door for him to play in Providence in the playoffs later this spring. If he signed his ELC, he would be burning his first season as soon as the ink hits the paper. This is the route that Boston took with Charlie McAvoy, and that turned out fairly well.

Expect him in Boston at some point before the season ends. It would be surprising if he doesn't sign his ELC to play with his future teammates at some point.