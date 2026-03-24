Boston Bruins News: Lineup changes against Maple Leafs, emergency roster move

The Boston Bruins picked up a huge road win on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Trailing 2-1 in the third period, the Black and Gold scored the game's final three goals in a 4-2 victory. Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and Marat Khusnutdinov all found the back of the net.

As usual, Marco Sturm's fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, and Sean Kuraly was physical and creating havoc on the Red Wings. During and after the game, there didn't appear to be an injury. Boston was off on Sunday, but returned to practice at Warrior Ice Arena for practice on Monday before Tuesday night's game at the TD Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jeannot was wearing a non-contact red jersey. After practice, Sturm didn't have an update.

“We’ll see how tomorrow goes,'' said Sturm. "He was on the ice earlier, felt good enough to practice…We have to follow up tomorrow.”

No goaltending decision made against Maple Leafs

After two days off and with a brutal back-to-back on the horizon beginning with the Maple Leafs, Sturm has an interesting decision to make in terms of who will start between the pipes on Tuesday night.

Does Sturm go with Swayman and ride the hot hand, or does he go to Joonas Korpisalo against Toronto and Swayman on Wednesday night against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres in Western New York? That decision will likely come after Tuesday's morning skate, but the gut feeling is that Sturm rides with Swayman on Tuesday and Korpisalo on Wednesday. We'll see.

Maple Leafs make roster move ahead of trip to Boston

Before Toronto's game on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander took a shot in warmups that injured goalie Anthony Stolarz. The shot sent him to the hospital. Before boarding a flight to Boston, the Maple Leafs announced that Dennis Hildeby has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.