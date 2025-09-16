The Boston Bruins are facing a make-or-break gauntlet schedule in March

After a very light month of February with the Olympic Break, the NHL season will resume in March with what is going to be a very busy month for all teams, as the stretch run for playoff spots will make each night must-watch. Then there is also the trade deadline at the beginning of the month. Buckle up!

For the Boston Bruins, there is no telling where they will be in the standings and whether or not they will be sellers, buyers, or standing pat at the deadline. We will know what happened this past March at the deadline, a fire sale that led to a lot of turnover. March isn't going to be easy, and let's break down the next-to-last month of the regular season for the Black and Gold.

Breaking down the Boston Bruins March 2026 schedule

March 3: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

March 5: at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

March 7: vs. Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m.

March 8: at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m.

March 10: vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.

March 12: vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m.

March 14: at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m.

March 16: at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

March 17: at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

March 19: vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

March 21: at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m.

March 24: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

March 25: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

March 28: vs. Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m.

March 29: at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.

March 31: vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.

This is a busy month with 16 games for the Bruins with four sets of back-to-backs. They have two matchups with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins and an even split of eight home games and eight away games. This could end up being a make-or-break month for the Black and Gold.