Sitting in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference as the 2025 NHL trade deadline approaches, the Boston Bruins are in unfamiliar territory. Things haven't gone well this season and now they will be likely on the outside looking in next month when the Stanley Cup Playoffs start.

This season has led GM Don Sweeney and the front office to become sellers this season, when they are usually buyers at the deadline. If we're being honest, this is a rather big deadline in terms of the future of the organization and it feels like the front office needs to get it right, unlike free agency last off-season.

Boston has begun wheeling and dealing players off the roster and stay up to date with the latest moves with our trade deadline tracker.

Boston Bruins 2025 trade deadline tracker

Bruins trade forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers in a multi-team trade. The New Jersey Devils retained 50% of Frederic's salary while sending the rights to unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser to the Bruins. Boston also acquired a second and a fourth round draft pick from the Oilers.

Boston traded Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild for forwards Jakub Lauko and Marat Khustnidinov.

This will be updated throughout the trade deadline on Friday.