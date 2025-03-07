Causeway Crowd
Fansided

Boston Bruins 2025 trade deadline tracker

Who is coming and who is going with the Bruins?
ByScott Roche|
Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins
Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins | Winslow Townson/GettyImages

Sitting in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference as the 2025 NHL trade deadline approaches, the Boston Bruins are in unfamiliar territory. Things haven't gone well this season and now they will be likely on the outside looking in next month when the Stanley Cup Playoffs start.

This season has led GM Don Sweeney and the front office to become sellers this season, when they are usually buyers at the deadline. If we're being honest, this is a rather big deadline in terms of the future of the organization and it feels like the front office needs to get it right, unlike free agency last off-season.

Boston has begun wheeling and dealing players off the roster and stay up to date with the latest moves with our trade deadline tracker.

Boston Bruins 2025 trade deadline tracker

This will be updated throughout the trade deadline on Friday.

Home/Bruins News