Bruins trade Justin Brazeau to Minnesota Wild for former Boston forward

With each passing game, it's clear that the Boston Bruins are going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. GM Don Sweeney appears to be in selling mode and that began on Tuesday afternoon when they sent Trent Frederic and Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers.

There is expected to be more trades incoming before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Friday, but after the Black and Gold suffered a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, Sweeney began wheeling and dealing again, this time with another bottom-six forward.

Bruins trade Justin Brazeau to Minnesota Wild

Last trade deadline, the Bruins and Minnesota Wild hooked up in a deal that sent veteran forward Pat Maroon to Boston from Minnesota. Now one year later, Sweeney is returning the favor by sending one of their bottom-six forwards to the Wild.

Sweeney traded Justin Brazeau to the Wild for former Bruins forward Jakub Lauko and Marat Khustnidinov. I know, this isn't going to be a deadline-shattering move, but Brazeau is a forward that can slide into the Minnesota bottom-six and give them some toughness and occasional production.

In 57 games this season for the Bruins, Brazeau has 10 goals and 20 points this season, averaging 12:58 a night. It's not surprising that Brazeau was moved as he is someone who was not coming back next season and there has been a market for him for a while now.

As for the return the Bruins are getting, fans remember Lauko, who has played in 38 games this season for Minnesota after being shipped there over the summer by Sweeney. He played just over 12 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Boston. He was a fan favorite with his energy during his first stint wearing the Spoked-B.

The Black and Gold are also getting Khustnidinov who has two goals and seven points in 57 games this season. He is only 22 years old and a second round pick in the 2020 Entry Draft by Minnesota, is a project, but could be a bottom-six piece that Boston can see what they have the rest of the season.