We are less than three weeks away from the 2025 NHL trade deadline and things are going to heat up and heat up quickly. The league is in the 4 Nations Face-Off break before the schedule resumes on the 2024-25 season on Feb. 22.

Right now, there is no clear path as to what to expect from the Boston Bruins. One point out of the final Eastern Conference wild card spot, the path that GM Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely are going to take has yet to be determined. All signs point to a sale of some kind and a retool, but that remains to be seen.

There are some players that teams would like to add from the Black and Gold's roster at the deadline for the stretch run of the regular season and playoffs, but which players would the Bruins be willing to part ways with? Time will tell, but here is the trade deadline information for all NHL fans.

When is the NHL Trade Deadline? Schedule, How it Works

Whether the Boston Bruins are buyers, sellers, or standing pat, they have until 3 p.m. on March 7 to complete any and every deal. When the Bruins come back from the break they will play seven games and how those seven games go will certainly determine their path on March 7.

Who could go by the deadline from the Bruins? Brad Marchand has been generating some serious trade buzz and would likely fetch the biggest and best return should Sweeney go that route. Trent Frederic is someone who has also generated some trade buzz with teams looking to add a depth piece that brings a lot to the table in terms of what playoff teams are looking for.

What the Bruins ultimately do is the question. They could end up being one of the four Kingmakers when it comes to the trade deadline in terms of moving players to contenders. They are not a contender this year and even if they do somehow, someway find a way into the postseason, they are not a real threat for the top teams. Retooling is the way to go on March 7 by 3 p.m. ET.