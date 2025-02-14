Boston Bruins one of four trade deadline teams that could strike it big

The 2025 NHL trade deadline is three weeks away on March 7. A lot of teams are still determining their path at the deadline and that includes the Boston Bruins. One point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, it doesn’t feel like 2024-25 is going to be the year for the Black and Gold.

That leaves the front office with the task of determining the deadline path, something the front office has been quiet about. If they do sell, whether it’s big or small, there are a handful of players who teams would be interested in acquiring.

The question is, are the Bruins going to move on from some of those players? Of course, they could still make a strong run in the 13 days leading up to the deadline and look like a postseason team, but if they do get in, they’re not a threat to one of the top teams in a seven-game series.

Bruins were listed as one of four Kingmakers at the trade deadline

Bleacher Report listed four teams that could be Kingmakers at the deadline with players that will be impactful should a trade to be made. Along with the Bruins, they listed the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres as teams that could send out key players that would affect the playoff races and the playoffs.

It’s not surprising to see the Bruins listed there as they have some interesting pieces that could draw interest from other clubs. Brad Marchand is their best trade chip if they were to do some wheeling and dealing and would likely get the biggest return of anyone. Morgan Geekie is someone who teams might covet if they are looking for depth scoring.

Trent Frederic has reportedly already generated trade interest as far back as November and moving him is an obvious move to make if they don’t see him in their plans beyond this season as he’ll be a free agent this upcoming summer. Justin Brazeau is another depth piece that a team might take a flyer on.

Then there’s Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo, two players under contract beyond this season, but players that teams could look to add for depth and experience. Aside from Marchand, a deal involving them with term could fetch a descent return.

In the end, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the Bruins will end up doing by 3 p.m. on March 7, but they do have players that teams would be interested in for the stretch run and playoffs. Moving some of these players would begin the needed retooling. Not a full-blown, blow-it-up deadline, but a retool to set themselves up for as early as next season.