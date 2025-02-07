3 trade destinations for Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic

With each passing day, it seems like the path the Boston Bruins and GM Don Sweeney are going to take the path at the trade deadline to sell some pieces and retool. Well, at least they should whether or not they want to.

There are some interesting players that they will have to make decisions on whether or not they see them as part of their future and if they don’t, then moving them for assets, any assets, is the way for them to go. With the deadline approaching just four weeks from Friday, March 7, here are three trade destinations for Boston forward Trent Frederic.

Vancouver Canucks

It seems like Vancouver was a big free-agent destination for former Bruins last summer. Jake DeBrusk was the big name who headed there and landed the biggest contract. Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort also landed there in free agency, but Heinen was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of a Marcus Pettersson deal.

The Canucks are in a tight race with the Calgary Flames for a Western Conference wild-card spot, and Frederic would bottom-six help Vancouver needs. He also brings a sense of toughness to Rick Tocchet’s team. He wouldn’t be a big splash for the Cancuks, but a good one for their lineup.

Edmonton Oilers

One season after losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, the Oilers are primed for another deep postseason run and adding Frederic to their bottom six. He can play both center and wing, which would give Edmonton or any team acquiring him multiple options.

Edmonton has plenty of firepower with Connor McDavid and company, but Frederic is a versatile player who would bring a combination of a skill set and toughness to their bottom six. A move like this for the Oilers would make too much sense in terms of lineup depth for a playoff run.

St. Louis Blues

Like the Bruins, St. Louis will likely be in sell mode as a postseason berth is unlikely at this point. The Blues have a lot of pieces they could look to move, but with them hiring Jim Montgomery less than a week after Boston fired him in November, a reunion between Frederic and his former coach is something that could benefit the player.

Why? Well, last season, Frederic put up career numbers under Montgomery in Boston with 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points. It was a breakout season for the 2016 first-round pick, and you could tell he played better under Montgomery than former coach Bruce Cassidy. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Frederic end up with his hometown team if he hits free agency.

Frederic has generated interest already this season from other clubs, and if Sweeney does decide to move him, he’ll have no shortage of suitors bidding for him. He can play multiple positions in the lineup and brings the grit and toughness that teams like. If the Bruins don’t see him in Boston beyond this season, then they need to trade him for assets rather than lose him for nothing over the summer.