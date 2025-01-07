Boston Bruins Forward Listed on Latest Trade Target Board

If there has been one thing that has been consistent with the Boston Bruins season, it's that one forward has been getting a lot of trade interest. teams appear to be interested in looking to acquire Trent Frederic from the Black and Gold, but will GM Don Sweeney be willing to part ways with his former first-round pick?

If Sweeney does decide to move Frederic, there will be no shortage of suitors. An unrestricted free agent following the season, right now it doesn't make much sense for the Bruins to look to bring him back. He'll likely be looking for a raise from his $2.3 million AAV he has now and that is not money well spent by the front office if that's the case. However, moving him sounds like it might become something that happens ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Bruins forward Trent Frederic listed on NHL insiders trade target board

On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff released his latest NHL trade target board and Frederic was on it. The rugged Boston forward came in at No. 14 on the 25-player list. Going into Tuesday night's game at the TD Garden against the Edmonton Oilers, the former University of Wisconsin star had six goals and six assists in 42 games. Those numbers are on pace to be down from what he accomplished last season with career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40).

One question is whether or not Sweeney would trade within the conference or look to move him to the Western Conference. Could a reunion with former coach Jim Montgomery in St. Louis be something that could happen? He did get Frederic's best season as a pro out of him. It feels like sooner or later Sweeney parts with Frederic, especially not wanting to deal with not getting anything in return for him at the deadline and losing him for nothing like he did with Jake DeBrusk last summer. Even draft capital of some kind would benefit the Black and Gold in a trade.