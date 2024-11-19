After starting 8-9-3 to begin the 2024-25 season and coming off a disappointing 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins have officially fired head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 19, that the team has relieved Jim Montgomery of his duties as Head Coach.



Associate Coach Joe Sacco will assume interim head coaching duties.



📰: https://t.co/g6eGJ3bmZx pic.twitter.com/x41b6SjbYL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2024

There was a report from Rich Keefe at WEEI Tuesday afternoon that the Bruins were firing Montgomery and replacing him with assistant coach Joe Sacco. Later in the afternoon, the club confirmed the report.

Bruins firing Jim Montgomery not a surprise

The writing was beginning to show that this was a move that was coming and after their dreadful performance against the Blue Jackets, it was just a matter of time. The performance of the team has not been good since training camp started in reality. On top of that, there have been some questionable roster moves made in terms of players going up and down with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), including young center Matthew Poitras.

Montgomery spent just over two seasons with the Black and Gold and compiled an 184-120-41 record and led them to the NHL record for wins and points in the regular season in 2022-23, as well as winning the Jack Adams Trophy. After leading them to the playoffs the last two seasons, Boston blew a 3-1 first-round series lead to the Florida Panthers two years ago, then avoided blowing another 3-1 series lead last spring to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round, before bowing out in six games to the Panthers in the second round.

Sacco has previous head coaching experience with the Colorado Avalanche and he is in his 11th season on the Bruins bench as an assistant coach. He will be tasked with turning things around and getting Boston to play better as they are currently holding the last Eastern Conference Playoff berth.