Full trade grade for Boston Bruins sending Trent Frederic to Edmonton Oilers

After hearing his name floated about for months in trade rumors, the Boston Bruins have finally moved on from Trent Frederic. On Tuesday, they traded the struggling forward to the Edmonton Oilers in a three-team trade that included the New Jersey Devils.

The Oilers will receive Frederic, and Max Jones while the Devils retain 50% of Frederic’s $2.3 million salary and get forward Shane LaChance from Edmonton. Boston receives 21-year-old defenseman Mac Wanner, a 2025 second-round pick (originally St. Louis’) and Edmonton’s 2026 fourth-round pick while also retaining 50% of Frederic’s deal, leaving the Oilers on the hook for $575,000.

Bruins moved on from Trent Frederic after up-and-down tenure

When he was selected 29th overall in the first round of the 2016 Entry Draft, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Projected to go lower in the draft, Bruins GM Don Sweeney swung and you can say missed, something all too common during his tenure. After a career season in 2023-24, he reverted to his struggles this season and it was clear that Boston had no desire to bring him back next season. He is currently injured, but expected back for the postseason.

Edmonton has been seen as a fit for Frederic as he’ll slide into their bottom-six and provide toughness and some penalty killing time if needed. As far as the Bruins go, it was only a matter of time before Frederic was dealt as the former University of Wisconsin standout needed a change of scenery and the Black and Gold needed to cut ties with him.

Grading the Trent Frederic trade for the Boston Bruins

Cutting ties at the trade deadline means Sweeney won’t lose him for nothing this summer in free agency and have another Jake DeBrusk situation. The fact that Sweeney gets a second round pick in this year’s draft is big for rebuilding the prospect pool and a good return considering Frederic is hurt.

As far as Jones goes, he signed a two-year deal last summer but never found his footing in Boston and was buried in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Assuming the fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft is for him, it’s another nice get by Sweeney.

This is the first of what is expected to be a busy next couple of days for the Bruins in terms of rebuilding for next season.

Grade: A-