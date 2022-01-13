Jake DeBrusk Reveals When Reality Set in That He Was Not Returning to the Bruins

When the Boston Bruins were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring at the hands of the Florida Panthers for the second straight season, you knew there were going to be changes. Some of those changes likely involved some key players in free agency.

One of those players was forward Jake DeBrusk, selected 14th overall in the 2015 Entry Draft, who left for the Vancouver Canucks. He signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract to join former teammates Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort who also left via free agency.

DeBrusk and Vancouver make their only appearance at the TD Garden in 2024-25 Tuesday night and it will be a homecoming for the left wing who only Boston home in the NHL until July. After being eliminated in Game 6 against the Panthers last season, DeBrusk knew it would be the last time he donned the Black and Gold.

Jake DeBrusk reveals when he realized he was done in Boston

After the season-ending loss, DeBrusk said all the right things about wanting to return to the Bruins, but it was highly unlikely. However, you knew it was the last time we would see him wearing the Spoked-B. He admitted that to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

“I didn’t want to believe it, really, but it was probably when we lost. I knew it was over at that point,” said DeBrusk. “I didn’t know for sure, but I just thought they wouldn’t do anything different, which they didn’t really. At that point with the decision, you move on, right? But it was tough. It’s tough always with losses but that one was one where I knew inside.”

Considering how his last couple of years in Boston went under former coaches Bruce Cassidy and Jim Montgomery, it wasn't surprising that he ended up leaving. He requested a trade through his agent three years ago, but right before the trade deadline in 2022, he agreed to a two-year contract and remained with the Black and Gold. DeBrusk leaving in free agency was no surprise, but he knew it was happening in May and after he signed his deal in July with Vancouver.