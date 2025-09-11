Breaking down a very light Boston Bruins February 2026 schedule

After a very busy first four months of the 2025-26 NHL season, the month of February will serve as a big break for some players. This year, the league will shut down for the Olympic Break, one year after having the 4 Nations Break this past February.

For Boston, they hope that this break won't be as bad as last year's was when defenseman Charlie McAvoy suffered what turned into a season-ending injury against Canada. Were the Bruins going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a healthy McAvoy last year? Probably not, but the loss of McAvoy to go along with the loss of Hampus Lindholm back in November made things that much more difficult for the Black and Gold.

Even though the Bruins play just four games in 28 days, except for the players heading to the Olympics, it includes the much-anticipated Stadium Series Game in Florida. That's right, an outdoor NHL game on Feb. 1 in the Sunshine State with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting at Raymond James Stadium. This should be rather interesting, to say the least.

Breaking down a very light February 2026 Bruins schedule

February 1: at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBA

February 4: at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

February 26: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

February 28: at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m.

The Stadium Series Game will generate the most hype for February. The players not playing in the Olympics will get a much-needed break for a good part of the month, while Bruins management will cross their fingers that no players taking part in the Olympics don't suffer a serious injury. After playing Tampa Bay, they play Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers in the Sunshine State before the break, and come back at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets before visiting the Philadelphia Flyers to close out the month.