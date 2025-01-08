Boston Bruins to play Tampa Bay Lightning in 2026 Stadium Series in Florida

Last week when the NHL was holding the 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gave a hint about what the 2026 Winter Classic and Stadium Series might look like. He said, “It’s going to be a little unusual. It’s going to be a little more unique. Some people think we’ve lost our minds, but we’re not ready to announce it. We will soon, and it’s going to be good.”

Turns out, he wasn't kidding.

On Wednesday, the NHL officially announced the sites for the 2026 Winter Classic and Stadium Series games and both will be played in the state of Florida and one will involve the Boston Bruins, to no surprise.

Tampa Bay Lightning will host Bruins in 2026 Stadium Series Game

Over the years the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have formed a heated rivalry and they will bring it outdoors at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1, 2026, at the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seating capacity is 65,000 and could be increased if needed. The 2026 Winter Classic will be played at loanDepot Park in Miami, home of MLB's Miami Marlins with the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers On Jan. 2, 2026.

“Stanley Cups, strings of sellouts and the exponential growth of youth and high school hockey throughout the state have demonstrated that Florida is a hockey hotbed,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Outdoor NHL games in the Sunshine State? Never let it be said that our league isn’t willing to accept a challenge.”

When Bettman said a week ago that "Some people think we’ve lost our minds", all signs were pointing to the state of Florida, but instead of the two Florida teams playing each other, they are bringing down to Original Six teams to put more eyes on both games. It's actually a smart move and should be fun.