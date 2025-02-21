Underrated Boston Bruins prospect dominating the AHL

Stop me if you've heard this before, the Boston Bruins don't give prospects much of an opportunity in the NHL. Yes, we're not breaking any news here. Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei have defined those odds over the last year, but as for the rest of the prospects, not so much.

Georgii Merkulov has had a quick cup of coffee in Boston and top prospect Fabian Lysell made his NHL debut back in December at the TD Garden against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his one game, the 21st overall pick of the 2021 Entry Draft picked up an assist on his first NHL shift on a Justin Brazeau goal.

After that game, he was sent back to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and continued to play well down there. Merkulov has been good down there as well, however, one underrated prospect in Providence is tearing it up and making a case to earn a spot in the Black and Gold's lineup in Boston.

Bruins prospect John Farinacci tearing it up in the AHL

Drafting has been an issue for the Bruins organization, even long before current GM Don Sweeney came on board in 2015. One area where Boston has had some success is signing undrafted free agents and one of those is standing out in Providence.

John Farinacci, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard University, has been on a heater for the P-Bruins with three goals and 16 assists in his last 19 games with a plus/minus of plus-15. I know, don't put too much stock in a plus/minus, especially in the AHL, but the numbers don't lie.

It's clear that Farinacci is developing in his second full season as a pro. Last season in 71 games for Providence he had 12 goals and 26 assists. In 44 games this season, the Red Bark, N.J. native has seven goals and 22 assists. If he remains healthy, he is on pace to surpass both numbers in goals and assists from last season.

The problem for Farinacci is the same problem for Merkulov and Lysell, finding a spot on the roster in Boston. Year after year, Sweeney signs free-agent forwards that block the younger players from carving out a role in Boston. Poitras has defined those odds, but for a team looking to inject some youth into the lineup, Merkulov, Lysell, and Farinacci have found it hard to get the call to the NHL.

What exactly happens over the next two weeks leading into the trade deadline for the Bruins remains to be seen. Sitting one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, it doesn't feel like a trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs is in the cards for 2024-25. If that is what the front office deems, do they start retooling by sending out some trade pieces on expiring contracts?

If that does happen, then it opens the door for some of the younger players to play out the season in Boston and Farinacci is one of those players deserving of an opportunity. His play with Providence is saying that he deserves a shot sooner rather than later.