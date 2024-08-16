5 rookies that could impact the Boston Bruins in 2024-25
By Scott Roche
Last season the Boston Bruins injected some youth into the lineup with Matthew Poitras, John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei playing a big part in the 2023-24 regular season. Poitras was lost for the season in February following shoulder surgery, but Beecher and Lohrei both played a big part in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Bruins would like to try and get some younger players on the roster this season to make an impact and likely will at some point. Here are five rookies that could make an impact with the Black and Gold in 2024-25.
Fabian Lysell
Ok, so let’s get the most obvious choice out of the way first. GM Don Sweeney has one open roster spot with his forward lines on the right wing on the second line after Jake DeBrusk left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks. It appears that Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery want to fill that with a younger player and Lysell will get a shot in training camp.
It feels like a now or never opportunity for the 21st overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft with his best chance to crack the Opening Night roster in Boston. The biggest question is whether or not he can translate his offensive game from the AHL to the NHL, which is something the Bruins will need.
Georgii Merkulov
One training camp battle to watch is Lysell and Georgii Merkulov for the open right-wing spot. Last season Merkulov played in a handful of games in Boston as a center, but he has experience in the wing as well and like Lysell, if he can put his offensive games together, he could be a nice middle-six piece. He might end up faring better on the wing with less pressure than up the middle.
Riley Duran
It might be considered a long shot for Riley Duran to make an appearance in Boston this season, but never say never. The former Providence College standout has good speed and gets to the dirty areas in front of the net. Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel had good things to say about Duran early this summer after impressing in the development camp and in a short stint late last season. A bottom-six role is not out of the question for the Massachusetts native.
John Farinacci
Sweeney has had success with undrafted free agents and John Farinacci might be joining that list. After finishing his career at Harvard for former Bruin Ted Donato, the Bruins signed him and he has played well in Providence. He is very good on face-offs and plays a solid two-way game and is certainly a call-up candidate this season if injuries occur.
Trevor Kuntar
One dark horse to break camp in Boston is Trevor Kuntar to thrived at Boston College and he had 20 points in 70 AHL games last season. He is a solid forechecker and difficult to play against and would be a perfect bottom-six forward. He has been someone who has always been a darkhorse in the Bruins prospects pool since he was drafted.
There are options for the Bruins should they look to inject some youth into the lineup this season or should they need to dip into the AHL to fill roster spots because of an injury. The more younger kids they can get into NHL action, the better for the future.