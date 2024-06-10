Boston Bruins 2023-24 Player Grades: Mason Lohrei
By Scott Roche
It came as no surprise when the Boston Bruins began the 2023-24 season and defenseman Mason Lohrei began the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). It didn't take long, however, for the former Ohio State standout to find his way into the lineup in Boston.
He made his debut on Nov. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and it started a stretch where he played well enough for head coach Jim Montgomery to not take him out of the lineup. After spending half the season in the NHL, he found himself in the lineup in the playoffs and earning the confidence of his coach and teammates.
Mason Lohrei's 2023-24 regular season
Lohrei ended up playing in 41 games this season and it didn't take him long to make an impact offensively as he scored his first career goal in his third game on Nov. 6 against the Dallas Stars on the road. After picking up an assist in his first game against the Maple Leafs four nights earlier, it gave the talented puck-moving defenseman confidence early in the season.
Lohrei ended up with four goals and nine assists in the regular season and was called up in February when Derek Forbort was lost in the third period of a game at the TD Garden against the Stars and in his first game back after a stint in the AHL, he picked up three assists on a 6-5 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 21. He ended up playing the next month-plus before the playoffs started, where, surprise, surprise, he made an impact.
Mason Lohrei's 2024 postseason
After sitting out the first two games of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Lohrei was inserted into the Game 3 lineup and the rest they say, was history. He never came out of the lineup over the final 11 postseason games for the Black and Gold, finishing with a goal and three assists. His goal was a snipe against the Florida Panthers in the second round when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky under the crossbar with a wrist shot from a tough angle.
After averaging 16:57 a night in the regular season, Lohrei saw a bump in his average time on ice go to 17:11 in the playoffs and he was one of the Black and Gold's better defensemen some nights and certain shifts. He certainly opened more eyes in the postseason around the league.
Mason Lohrei's future in Boston
Lohrei's future is in Boston and in the Top 4 with Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm on the blue line. He has been as good as advertised as an offensive defenseman and at 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds, he's tough to knock off the puck and once he gets going with his speed, he's going to make plays and set up his teammates.