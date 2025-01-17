2 Boston Bruins prospects who deserve to be the next call-up from Providence

So far this season, the Boston Bruins had Matthew Poitras make the opening roster only to send him down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). After nearly two months, he was brought back up for Tuesday night's 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last month, the Black and Gold brought up Fabian Lysell to make his NHL debut.

What do Poitras and Lysell have in common in Boston? We'll start with Lysell. In his debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets and on his very first shift, his forecheck led to a goal from Justin Brazeau in a 4-0 victory. Fast forward to Tuesday night and all Poitras did was set up Trent Frederic on a 2-on-1 for the game's first goal. After the game, interim coach Joe Sacco said he "Energized" the group. Go figure.

What does the future hold for Poitras and Lysell in Boston this year? Who knows, but at least Poitras should remain with this call-up. If the front office is looking to bring up anymore prospects, there are two down in Providence who are making the case to be the next prospects to be called up.

Georgii Merkulov

Since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Georgii Merkulov has played very well in Providence and putting up impressive numbers. Vinni Lettieri recently got the call-up with Poitras and he was averaging a point a game and Merkulov isn't too far behind.

In 33 games this season, Merkulov has nine goals and 22 assists. He has been up in Boston before and played well in his short stint, but he has been stuck with the P-Bruins. At the very least, he should be someone who the front office uses in a trade, if they go that route, but getting called up to the NHL is long overdue for Merkulov.

John Farinacci

Center depth in Boston is an issue. Trent Frederic was given a chance there, too long of a chance, before Poitras was called up, but if another center from the minors is needed, former Harvard standout John Farinacci.

In 32 games he has five goals and 13 assists, but it is his skillset and two-way play that could benefit the Bruins. His floor is as a bottom-six forward, but his ability to win face-offs is something that would make him a benefit to Sacco's lineup in a pinch.

Just where the Bruins go the rest of the season remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, whenever they bring up a prospect from the AHL there is generally success. It's something they should consider more than they do.