Joe Sacco’s quote about Matthew Poitras proves he belongs with the Boston Bruins

During the Boston Bruins’ struggles following the holiday break, fans were hoping that they would bring up a prospect or two from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) to inject some energy. Instead of going that route, they decided to run out the same lineup and kept getting the same results, loss after loss after loss.

After snapping their six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers in overtime on Saturday afternoon, there were some roster moves made by the Black and Gold. Marc McLaughlin was placed on waivers and assigned to Providence after clearing. Called up on Tuesday was Matthew Poitras after two months in the AHL and it’s safe to say that he made an immediate impact. After the game, interim coach Joe Sacco explained what Poitras’ presence in the lineup meant to the rest of the team in a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think you could tell right away it energized our group,’’ Sacco said.

Matthew Poitras should be in Boston for the foreseeable future

Poitras made an immediate impact, setting up the Bruins' first goal just 4:52 into the game in the win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. After Victor Hedman misplayed the puck at the Boston blueline, Poitras broke in 2-on-1 with Trent Frederic and he made a pass that Frederic redirected into the net.

Poitras finished with just over 14 minutes in time on ice against Tampa Bay and despite landing just one shot on the net, he was noticeable with his forecheck, speed, and all-around game. It was what the Black and Gold needed and Sacco’s quote after the game could be a message to Don Sweeney and the front office. Matthew Poitras needs to stay when it comes to roster transactions next time between Boston and Providence.

Are the Bruins going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring? That remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, they are going to be in a battle with a handful of teams for one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. If they are going to be playing in the postseason, then keeping Poitras in Boston is a must-do. He brings too much to the table and just his presence alone, as we saw Tuesday night, is reason enough to keep him around.