Boston Bruins placing young forward on waivers raises a lot of eyebrows

During Saturday afternoon's 4-3 overtime win over the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin played just 4:56 in place of Mark Kastelic who was out injured. What Kastelic's availability will be for Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning remains to be seen as they are off on Sunday and will practice Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena.

Regardless of what Kastelic's availability is, the Bruins made a move on Sunday afternoon that could end up raising some questions. According to PuckPedia, the Black and Gold placed forward Marc McLaughlin on waivers. You never know what ends up happening when a player is placed on waivers if they'll get picked up by a team or not. If McLaughlin is not picked up by another club, what's the next move by the front office?

Marc McLaughlin on waivers can mean a number of things

McLaughlin has been a nice story as a local boy being signed as an undrafted free agent and having some success early in his career, but right now he is one of a few players who could be considered roster blockers for some younger players in the minors. in 12 games this season for Boston, he has two goals.

We will find out on Monday if McLaughlin is claimed or not and if he is, does that mean a roster move is coming with say, Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, or Georgii Merkulov from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL)? Poitras began the season in Boston but was sent down in November and has done very well in the AHL. Lysell came up last month and made his NHL debut at the TD Garden against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Whatever the next move is for the Bruins, this is certainly an eye-opening move for the front office. Of course, it could just be a paper transaction, and maybe they're trying to send him to Providence for another move. This is something that will be worth watching on Monday to see how it unfolds.