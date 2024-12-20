Bruins Prospect Continues Insane Torrid Play in the AHL

When the Boston Bruins sent Matthew Poitras down to the American Hockey League (AHL), there were some things that they wanted him to work on. Right now he is the Bruins’ top prospect, and Poitras has had success in the NHL and sooner or later he should be back in Boston.

Sometimes when a prospect is sent down to the AHL, they tend to take it personally and don't perform well. That was not the case with Poitras who during his time in Providence, had been sending a message to Sacco and the front office. Just when you think he’s going to cool off, the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 Draft remains hot with each passing game.

Matthew Poitras continues torrid play in Providence

There’s playing well and producing and then there’s Poitras and his torrid goal-scoring pace with Providence. In the P-Bruins, 4-3, overtime loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday night, he scored a first-period goal to extend his goal-scoring streak to seven games. Talk about being on a heater. It’s not just that he’s scoring the goals, it’s also the way that he has been coring them, off the rush, around the net, and with perfect shots.

Poitras' power play tally to extend the streak! pic.twitter.com/ULZ80ZhcU2 — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) December 19, 2024

Boston has always been an organization that has not rushed along their prospects, whether that’s a front office decision or a coaching decision. Poitras caught fans by storm out of the gate last season and as most younger players do, he hit his rough patches before his season-ending shoulder surgery.

Boston’s roster has an influx of centers that also play on the wing and playing on the outside might be a move that Ppoitras has to make. Regardless of whether it’s up the middle or on the wing, the Ontario native is making a case to be the very next call-up, whenever that is. He’s more than earned with his trip to the AHL.