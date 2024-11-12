Bruins' Jim Montgomery Compares Youngster's Demotion to Franchise Greats

Sitting at 7-7-2 through their first 16 games of the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery was looking to turn things around, somehow, some way. On Monday at practice at Warrior Ice Arena, the practice lines did not include young star Matthew Poitras and that led to speculation that he might be a healthy scratch Tuesday night in St. Louis against the Blues.

As it turns out, that wasn't the case. Instead, later in the afternoon on Monday, the Bruins announced that they were sending the second-round pick in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). It didn't end up turning out to be just a paper move as it was reported Tuesday morning that he was at P-Bruins practice. In St. Louis, head coach Jim Montgomery revealed his message to his young center about being sent down.

Jim Montgomery compares Matthew Poitras demotion to former franchise greats

Meeting with the media ahead of the Bruins playing the Blues Tuesday night, Montgomery revealed what he said to his young start after being informed he was being sent down to Providence. He ended up comparing it to former franchise stalwarts.

“Players like David Krejci and Brad Marchand spent a year and a half in the minors. Don’t look at this as a negative, although it’s hard not to when you’re the person,” Montgomery said. “It’s an opportunity to go play and get your game back

“He’s a huge part of our future,” Montgomery continued. "We know that. We’re excited to watch his development to come back.”

This season in 14 games, Poitras has one goal and three assists and that is not what the Bruins or the young center expected. Going down may not be a bad thing for him, he laid it out for the youngster that this even happens to the best players. Maybe this is the move that he needs to help him or it could backfire. Time will tell.