Boston Bruins Call Up Top Prospect Ahead of Rematch With Blue Jackets

So far this season, the Boston Bruins have yet to give their prospects a shot in the NHL. Matthew Poitras spent the first month in Boston before being sent down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Since he has gone down there, he has played very well, but he has yet to be recalled to the Black and Gold.

After suffering another embarrassing loss on Friday night at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-2, at Nationwide Arena, the team flew home. You knew that there would be a player likely called up instead of it just being a paper transaction, but the move wasn't announced right away. Late Saturday afternoon, the club announced the move and it's one that will fire up Bruins' fans.

Bruins call up Fabian Lysell from Providence

Boston called up their 2021 first-round pick, Fabian Lysell, from Providence making him one step closer to making his NHL debut. This season for the P-Bruins, he has five goals and 12 assists in 25 games. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Lysell has impressed lately with his all-around game, making the decision easy for the Bruins to call him up.

The Bruins have struggled in their bottom-nine this season and interim coach Joe Sacco has been mixing and matching lines with not a lot of success. McLaughlin did provide a park at moments on the Black and Gold's road trip in the last couple of weeks, but sooner or later, going back to the AHL to bring up a prospect was a move that needed to be made sooner or later.

Poitras was someone who deserved to be called up, but the Bruins went with Lysell, and putting him into the lineup and injecting some youth is a no-brainer. Time time has finally come for the 21st overall pick three years ago.