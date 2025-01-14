Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy injury, Matthew Poitras, Hampus Lindholm &more

When it rains, it pours. That is currently the case for the Boston Bruins. After snapping their six-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers, the Black and Gold had an off-day on Sunday followed by a practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday. On Tuesday morning ahead of their rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the TD Garden, they announced some call-ups, but also some tough injury news. That’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Charlie McAvoy, Mark Kastelic land on IR & Hampus Lindholm to LTIR

It has been two months since the Bruins lost defenseman Hampus Lindholm to an injury against the St. Louis Blues. On Tuesday, he was moved to long-term injury reserve as there is still no timetable for a possible return. Unfortunately, Boston had another blueliner join him on the shelf with an injury.

Charlie McAvoy was placed on injured reserve because of an injury sustained on Jan. 11 according to the club. The Bruins called up Michael Callahan as part of their transactions and he could be inserted into the lineup against the Lightning.

Also landing on IR was forward Mark Kastelic who was injured in the closing seconds against Tampa Bay last Thursday. After looking a little woozy after his fight, it’s not surprising to see him out of the lineup again and placed on IR.

Matthew Poitras is back with the Bruins

Prospect center Matthew Poitras was called up with Callahan and will slot in against Tampa Bay. At Tuesday morning’s skate, he was centering the third line with Oliver Wahlstrom and Trent Frederic as his wings.

Bruins lines at morning skate:



Geekie-Zacha-Pastrnak

Marchand-Lindholm-Lettieri

Wahlstrom-Poitras-Frederic

Koepke-Beecher-Brazeau



Wotherspoon-Carlo

Zadorov-Peeke

Lohrei-Oesterle



Swayman

Korpisalo



Since being sent down to Providence, the 54th overall pick of the 2022 Entry Draft thrived in the American Hockey League (AHL) in the two months he was down there. Fans have been waiting for his return and they’ll get it against the Lightning.

Charlie Coyle is questionable, and Jeremy Swayman gets the net

As if the injury news wasn’t had enough, Charlie Coyle will be a game-time decision as he is battling an illness. That would be a tough loss for the Bruins as he had been playing well for the Black and Gold.

Jeremy Swayman will get another start in goal against Tampa Bay, which opens the door for Joonas Korpisalo to start on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators on the road. He was part of the deal that sent Linus Ullmark to Ottawa.