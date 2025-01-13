Boston Bruins News: Hampus Lindholm & Mark Kastelic injury updates, AHL call-up

After an off day following a much-needed 4-3 overtime victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins got back to work at Warrior Ice Arena Monday preparing for Tuesday night’s key battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a busy session with injury updates from Joe Sacco and positive sights on the ice. That’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Bruins call up Vinni Lettieri from Providence

On Sunday, the Bruins put forward Marc McLaughlin on waivers which opened some eyes and had one question on a lot of fans' minds, “What was the next move?” Could it be time that a prospect, Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, or Georgii Merkulov get a call-up? Instead, the Black and Gold went in a different direction.

Boston recalled Vinni Lettieri from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) to take McLaughlin’s spot. In 35 games for the P-Bruins this season, the former Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, and New York Rangers forward has 14 goals and 21 assists. In practice, he was on the third line with Trent Frederic and Oliver Wahlstrom. McLaughlin cleared waivers and was assigned to Providence.

Mark Kastelic out vs. Tampa Bay

At the end of last Thursday’s first meeting the Bruins and Lightning, Mark Kastelic was injured at the end of the game when he took a cross-check to the face and ended up fighting the Lightning’s Emil Lilleberg. He missed the Florida game and he’ll miss Tampa Bay.

Sacco said that Kastelic remains out and is day-to-day and with another break in the schedule after the Lightning game of three days, he’ll try to return on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators in his first game back there after being traded last summer as part of the Linus Ullmark deal back in June.

Hampus Lindholm continues skating

It’s been nearly two months since Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm suffered an injury against the St.Louis Blues and the left-shot blueliner is back skating which is a good sign. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reported that he was on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of the team’s scheduled practice.