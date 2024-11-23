Are the Bruins Winning the Linus Ullmark Trade With the Senators?

When Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney traded goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators back in June, the return wasn’t what fans hoped for. At the time, it was seen as an underwhelming return and it was understandable as to why it was thought of that way.

In return for Ullmark was struggling goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a first-round draft in the 2024 Entry Draft. With that pick, the Bruins selected Boston College freshman forward Dean Letourneau. We are just about a quarter of the way through the 2024-25 season and the question must be asked, are the Bruins winning the Linus Ullmark trade?

Are the Bruins winning the Linus Ullmark trade?

You might think this is a crazy question, but it’s not. This season, so far, Ullmark is 4-6-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .887 SV%. He does own an overtime win on Nov. 9 against the Black and Gold, 3-2, in overtime where he did not need to make a single save in the third period and just one in overtime before Brady Tkachuk buried the game-winner.

Korpisalo is 4-2-1 with the Bruins after a terrible 2023-24 season in Ottawa with a 2.38 GA and a .911 SV%. Two of his four wins have been shutouts over the Philadelphia Flyers and the Utah Hockey Club in Joe Sacco’s first game as interim coach.

Kastelic has been a pleasant surprise for the Bruins this season so far and really has solidified a spot on the fourth line. Against the Utah Hockey Club, he fought Robert Bortuzzo twice in the game, sparking energy that his team desperately needed. That didn't go lost on captain Brad Marchand.

“Guys like Kastelic, you never truly understand how valuable they are,'' said Marchand. "They have the ability to change the course of a game with a shift.”

He has also produced on the scoresheet with three goals and four assists. Earlier this year, that line was the best line for the Black and Gold. Letourneau has been very impressive in his first season at Boston College.

In the end, the Senators will end up winning the trade as they get a future goalie that they locked up in Ullmark, but it’s scary to think where the Bruins would be currently without Korpisalo and Kastelic.