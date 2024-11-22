Boston Bruins Win Joe Sacco's First Game as Interim Coach Against Utah Hockey Club

After another disappointing loss early in the 2024-25 season on Monday, 5-1, to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Boston Bruins fired coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday. Assistant coach Joe Sacco was tabbed as the interim coach by GM Don Sweeney hoping to turn his team around.

Sacco got his first shot as the man in charge of the Black and Gold on Thursday night at the TD Garden against the Utah Hockey Club, looking to avenge a 2-1 overtime loss back in October. They were able to return the favor against the first-year hockey club to give Sacco a, 1-0, win in his debut as the interim head coach.

Bruins beat Utah Hockey Club in Joe Sacco's debut as interim head coach

Was it always pretty? No, it wasn't, however, they did what they have been unable to do this season in the first 20 games when they had a third-period, they closed it out. The only goal scored was by Elias Lindholm on the power play in the second period.

Boston bent in the third period, but never broke, mainly because of goalie Joonas Korpisalo. He turned every shot he faced, 21 of them, for his second shutout of the season. The Bruins' power play went 1-for-7, but they had a blistering 18 shots on the man advantage. Utah Hockey Club netminder, Karl Vejmelka, stopped all but one of them.

The Bruins appeared to have clinched the game with just under a minute left when David Pastrnak scored into an empty-net, but the goal was called back for a high-stick. Utah had a couple more chances in the final minute, but were turned away by Korpisalo.

For the Bruins this season, a win is a win and the Black and Gold are back at .500 at 9-9-3 with the win and now head to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Saturday night. For one night, a step in the right direction with a strong effort defensively.