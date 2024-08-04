Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for November 2024
By Scott Roche
The Boston Bruins will face a very tough October to begin the 2024-25 season that includes two games with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in their first four games and a quick three-game trip out West to Colorado, Utah, and Nashville.
Once the calendar flips to November, the Black and Gold will play 14 games with some very interesting matchups, including some against former teammates who left in free agency for other organizations. Let's take a look at the month of November for the Bruins.
Boston Bruins November 2024 Schedule
- November 2: at Philadelphia Flyers, 1 p.m.
- November 3: vs. Seattle Kraken, 5 p.m.
- November 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
- November 7: vs. Calgary Flames, 7 p.m.
- November 9: vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
- November 12: at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
- November 14: at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
- November 16: vs. St. Louis Blues, 1 p.m.
- November 18: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
- November 21: vs. Utah, 7 p.m.
- November 23: at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
- November 26: vs. Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.
- November 27: at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
- November 29: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins to face some familiar faces in November
There are three games in November that Bruins fans will want to circle on their calendar and all of those games will be played at the TD Garden. Former goalie Linus Ullmark will return with the Ottawa Senators after he was traded there in June by GM Don Sweeney.
At the end of the month, the Vancouver Canucks will make their only visit to the TD Garden on Nov. 26 and it will mark the return of three former Bruins', Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort, and Danton Heinen, all of who signed last month in free agency with the Canucks. Of the three, DeBrusk without a doubt is going to be the hardest for the Black and Gold to replace this season.
Finally, the Bruins will end the month by hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 29 and former defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. After playing at Boston University, Grzelctyk signed with his hometown team that drafted him and has only played for them, until this season when he plays for Pittsburgh. The good news for him, the game is being played the day after Thanksgiving which means he can be home for the holiday.