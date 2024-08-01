Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for October 2024
By Scott Roche
Before you know it, the Boston Bruins 2024-25 regular season will be here. The NHL has already released the league-wide schedule for each team and the Black and Gold will be looking for a third straight top-two finish in the Atlantic Division once the puck drops.
To get there, however, they will have to navigate their way through a daunting 82-game schedule that begins on Oct. 8. Let's take a look at their first month of games in October and break down the schedule.
Boston Bruins October 2024 Schedule
- October 8: at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
- October 10: vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
- October 12: vs. Los Angeles Kings, 1 p.m.
- October 14: vs. Florida Panthers, 1 p.m.
- October 16: at. Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.
- October 19: at Utah, 9:00 p.m.
- October 22: at Nashville Predators, 8:30 p.m.
- October 24: vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.
- October 26: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
- October 29: vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
- October 31: at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins Face a Tough October Schedule
Let's just say that it's going to be a rather difficult first month of the season for third-year head coach Jim Montgomery and his team. They open up against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers the night they raise their banner. Then six nights later, the team that has bounced the Black and Gold out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs the last two seasons will be at the TD Garden for a second early-season showdown.
Boston faces a short trip out west against Colorado and Utah, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, with a stop in Nashville on their way home. Their home schedule will not be easy with the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs, all postseason teams this past spring, visiting the TD Garden, while Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens and Metropolitan Division Philadelphia Flyers also coming to town. They close the month on Halloween at the Carolina Hurricanes.
It's going to be imperative that the Bruins get off to a good start to the season in the first month, but they are going to have their work cut out for them with two games against the Stanley Cup champs and some good Western Conference teams. It's a difficult first 11-game slate for Boston.