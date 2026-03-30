Toronto Maple Leafs perfect coaching candidate is a Boston Bruins worst nightmare

What was supposed to be a season where the Toronto Maple Leafs were supposed to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference has turned into a nightmare season. It is one that will likely bring some major changes following the season.

Toronto has lost captain Austin Matthews to a season-ending injury after the Olympic break, and they could lose their first-round pick in June's NHL Entry Draft. As if you need to be reminded, they traded that pick to the Boston Bruins last March for defenseman Brandon Carlo. Also coming to Boston was prospect Fraser Minten and a fourth-round draft pick.

If they end up losing that draft pick, which is top 5 protected, to the Bruins, then that could be a potentially devastating blow to the organization. Beating the Black and Gold last Tuesday night at the TD Garden, 4-2, was a worst-case scenario for them.

There are likely to be changes behind the bench with Craig Berube. It hasn't worked out like everyone hoped it would, and there seems to be a breakup on the way. If that happens, their likely top target just became available.

Maple Leafs should target Bruce Cassidy to be their next coach

It was surprising four years ago when the Bruins, out of nowhere, fired Bruce Cassidy. He didn't last unemployed long before the Vegas Golden Knights grabbed him. What a decision that turned out to be. In his first season there, he led them to a Stanley Cup championship. What a kick in the backside that was to Boston's front office.

On Sunday, the Golden Knights fired Cassidy in a surprising move, but would it surprise anyone if Cassidy wore out his welcome in Vegas? Probably not. However, this move could be the move that the Maple Leafs need to find their next head coach. They should, anyway.

The Vegas Golden Knights have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach.



John Tortorella has been named head coach.#VegasBornhttps://t.co/TSTwVqXlbQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 29, 2026

It would be stunning if Toronto didn't kick the tires on Cassidy and make a pitch for him this spring if they part ways with Berube. Imagine Cassidy in Toronto coaching the Maple Leafs? Oh my goodness, the drama with three or four matchups with the Bruins next season and beyond? That would be a nightmare for the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. There's no sugarcoating it.