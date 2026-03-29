Former Bruins coach gets canned by Golden Knights in a move nobody saw coming

When the Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy in June of 2022, it sent shock waves not only through Boston but also the rest of the NHL. It came a couple of weeks after it appeared that he was safe.

He wasn't unemployed for long as the Vegas Golden Knights hired him. Boston pivoted to Jim Montgomery, and the Black and Gold had a historic first season, setting a record for wins and points in a regular season. However, a stunning exit in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Florida Panthers in seven games. Meanwhile, Cassidy went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights.

On Sunday, the memories of the Stanley Cup championship are long gone. Cassidy was fired by Vegas and replaced by John Tortorella.

Vegas fires former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

One day after a 5-4 shootout loss at home to the Washington Capitals, Golden Knights general manager announced that Cassidy was fired and replaced by Tortorella, another fiery coach.

“We thank Bruce Cassidy for his dedication to our hockey club and community over the past four seasons,” said McCrimmon, in a press release. “Under Bruce’s leadership, we reached our ultimate goal in 2023 by bringing a Stanley Cup to Vegas. Bruce will forever be remembered with the utmost regard by our organization for what was accomplished here. With the stretch run of the 2025-26 regular season upon us, we believe that a change is necessary for us to return to the level of play that is expected of our club. With John Tortorella, we bring in a Stanley Cup Champion as well as one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the NHL. His guidance will be a great asset to our team at the pivotal point in the season we currently face. We look forward to welcoming John to Vegas.”

Vegas has underachieved this year, but it is going to make the playoffs. If the season ended today, they would play the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1, beginning in Edmonton.