Maple Leafs Auston Matthews update is a worst-case scenario for the Boston Bruins

Going into the Olympic break, things were not looking good for the Toronto Maple Leafs in terms of making the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Coming out of the break, the Maple Leafs have sputtered out of control and are going to indeed miss the postseason.

That would be rather important to the Boston Bruins, who own Toronto's first-round draft pick this June. However, the pick is in the top 5 protected. The Bruins and Maple Leafs traded one year ago that sent Brandon Carlo to Boston's division rival, which sent prospect Fraser Minten, a draft pick in last June's draft, and this year's first round pick to GM Don Sweeney.

It didn't seem like the pick would fall into the top 5, but one play on Thursday night might have changed everything for the Bruins.

Maple Leafs announce Auston Matthews season is over following injury

On Thursday night, Toronto hosted the Anaheim Ducks, and late in the second period, Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas, a known goon, hit Matthews knee-to-knee in front of Anaheim's net. Gadas was hit with a five-minute major and a game misconduct. On Friday morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Gudas was going to have a hearing for the hit. On Friday night, the Maple Leafs provided a brutal update on their captain.

Toronto announced that Matthews' season is over after suffering a Grade 3 MCL tear in his knee. He will be reevaluated in a couple of weeks; however, there is no need for him to play in another game again this season.

If the tank wasn't on in Toronto, it officially is now. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Maple Leafs free-fall even more now than they were to improve their chances of having the NHL Draft Lottery fall in their favor with the pick landing in the top 5. If that happens, what a blow to the Bruins' retool on the fly.