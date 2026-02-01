Vashek Blanar: The Forgotten Piece of the Carlo-Minten Trade

It's well known, almost a year removed from last year's trade deadline, that the deal involving former Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo has turned out to be a fairly lopsided deal in favor of Boston, rather than the Leafs. The return for Carlo was a lucrative bundle, with the Bruins receiving the now fast-rising centerman in Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick, which was already spent in the offseason.

Obviously, the pieces which stuck out the most upon the breaking news was Minten and the first rounder, which alone would constitute a more than fair return for Carlo's services to a Toronto team who has been hoping to contend, however, not to be the lost in the fold should be upcoming Bruins prospect Vashek Blanar, the Czech-American defenseman currently playing out of the U20 Nationell league of Sweden.

Blanar has impressed since being drafted

When Blanar was initially selected 100th overall, the pick which was dealt to Boston as part of the Carlo deal, it's safe to say a majority of the fanbase, and media alike, were confused about the mysterious defenseman. Lacking even a profile picture at first upon his selection, many fans, perhaps rightfully so in the moment, had written the young puck mover as just another off-the-board Sweeney selection with other promising players still remaining on the draft board.

However, upon his arrival at the Bruins' development camp, Blanar quickly showcased his slickness with the puck, putting up highlight performances in late June that impressed a number of available media members.

Did some video at dev camp, and this scoring chance by Vashek Blanar was awesome. His story coming into camp is really cool. Bruins 4th rounder

Blanar's skillset evidently is very akin to Mason Lohrei, as a tall, offensively in tune defenseman. His production thus far in Sweden is reflective of such a comparison, as he has notched 14 points in 22 games, good for fifth highest on the team, and the leading point scorer for defenseman on the roster as well.

#NHLBruins prospect Vashek Blanar picks up a primary assist here on this Power Play goal. Up to 4-9-13 in 21 games for HV71 U20.



🎥: Swedish Ice Hockey TV https://t.co/zNvzx4F23X pic.twitter.com/HBXmHE4mBp — Eamonn McLean (@EamonnMcLean44) January 25, 2026

Blanar is poised to join UMass Amherst's roster next season as yet another close-to-home prospect joins the fray alongside the likes of BC products Dean Letourneau and James Hagens, and following in the footsteps of former Minuteman in rising Providence center Dans Locmelis. He was also recognized with a selection to Czechia's World Junior roster, despite limited playing time.

The Bruins may very well have themselves a draft gem should Blanar continue his progression as a defenseman as he makes his way to North American ice for the first time in his career. Regardless, what is already looking like a rough trade for the Leafs between the loss of what should be a high pick in 2026, and Fraser Minten already having solidified himself in the Bruins lineup as a reliable centerman up and down the lineup, Blanar's potential development could strike yet another blow to Toronto's front office.